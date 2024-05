Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Taylor will sit out the series finale while the Pirates roll out an outfield of Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Connor Joe from left to right. Though Joe seems to be encroaching on Taylor's everyday role against right-handed pitching, Taylor might have bought himself a little job security by going 3-for-8 with a home run between the first two games of the series with Chicago.