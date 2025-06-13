Skenes did not factor into Friday's decision against the Cubs, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five across five scoreless innings.

Friday was just the third time in 15 starts this season that Skenes failed to make it to the sixth inning. He still managed to keep the Cubs off the board, thanks in large part to an assist from the Pirates' fielders in the fifth inning to throw Ian Happ out at home. Skenes has allowed one earned run or fewer in each of his last seven starts, and his 1.78 ERA and 0.85 WHIP (across 96 innings) are both third best in the National League among qualified starters. He's in line to start against the Tigers on the road next week.