Skenes (7-9) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in four innings.

Skenes began by allowing a leadoff home run to Sal Frelick and was taken yard a second time in the fourth by Brice Turang. Skenes required 93 pitches to complete four frames, which was only the second time this season he couldn't complete five innings, both instances coming against Milwaukee. Despite giving up four runs in two of this last three starts, Skenes still sits pretty atop baseball with a 2.13 ERA and will look to bounce back next week at home against the Blue Jays.