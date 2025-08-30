Skenes (9-9) earned the win against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings.

The seven hits allowed tied a season high, but Skenes was able to limit the damage to two runs, with the one earned coming on a Roman Anthony solo shot in fifth inning. Skenes was in danger of taking his 10th loss of the season, but the Pirates scored three runs in the sixth to put the ace in line for the win. Skenes has yielded two earned runs or less in nine of his last 11 starts since July 1, and over that span he's posted a 1.92 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 61 innings. He leads all qualified starters this season with a 2.05 ERA, and his 187 strikeouts and 0.95 WHIP rank fourth and fifth, respectively. Skenes is lined up to face the Dodgers at home next week, when he'll look for his 10th win of the year.