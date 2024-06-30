Skenes allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over six innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday.

Skenes surrendered a leadoff homer to Jarred Kelenic on his third pitch of the game, but that was the only run the talented rookie allowed. The right-handed hurler matched opposing ace Max Fried with a six-inning, six-hit, one-run line, though Skenes was more dominant with 13 whiffs and nine punchouts. Skenes has gotten stronger as he's settled into life in the big leagues. He's tossed four straight quality starts, posting a minuscule 1.07 ERA along with a 32:4 K:BB over 25.1 innings during that span.