Skenes (4-5) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out seven over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Skenes threw 67 of his 96 pitches for strikes and racked up 15 swinging strikes, recording multiple whiffs on six different offerings. The 23-year-old has delivered five quality starts in six May outings, yet this was his first win since April 25. He'll carry a 2.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 77:18 K:BB across 75.1 innings into a home matchup with the Astros next week.