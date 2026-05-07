Skenes (5-2) allowed two hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over eight shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Skenes got all the run support he needed with Brandon Lowe's solo shot in the first inning. From there, it was all Skenes in his longest outing of the season. This was the sixth time in eight starts he's allowed one run or less, and it's the third time he's limited an opponent to two or fewer baserunners. The 23-year-old has an excellent 2.36 ERA with a 0.71 WHIP and 46:7 K:BB across 42 innings this season. Skenes' next start is projected to be at home versus the Rockies, which could be the first outing of a two-start week.