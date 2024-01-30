The Pirates announced Tuesday that Skenes received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Pittsburgh will also have fellow top prospects Termarr Johnson, Bubba Chandler, Jared Jones and Anthony Solometo in big-league camp. Skenes, though, is the headliner as the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft and the consensus top pitching prospect in baseball. The 21-year-old tallied 129.1 innings between college and the minors last season, peaking at Double-A Altoona, so workload shouldn't be much of a hindrance in 2024. There's a good chance Skenes will make his major-league debut at some point during the upcoming season.