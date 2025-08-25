Skenes (8-9) picked up the win Sunday against the Rockies, allowing three hits and no walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Skenes got his revenge from an Aug. 2 start against Colorado when he yielded four runs in five innings. Sunday's outing pulled Skenes out of what could be considered a rough patch for the 23-year-old phenom, as he had yielded six runs in 10 innings across his past two appearances. Skenes has logged seven or more Ks in four of his last five starts. He'll take a 2.07 ERA into his next start, which is slated to come in Boston next weekend.