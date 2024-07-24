Skenes (6-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight over 8.1 innings.

It was an unfortunate way for Skenes to take his first loss in the majors -- the right-hander held St. Louis to one run on a Nolan Arenado solo homer through eight dominant innings. Skenes would come out for the ninth, making a bid for his first complete game, but Michael Siani led off the frame with a double before eventually scoring on an Alec Burleson hit. Despite the disappointing finish, it was another stellar outing overall for the 22-year-old rookie -- Skenes has held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last seven outings while logging seven or more strikeouts in 11 of his 12 starts this season. His ERA sits at a pristine 1.93 with a 0.87 WHIP and 97:13 K:BB across 74.2 innings. Skenes is currently lined up to face the Astros on the road in his next outing.