Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Pirates' Paul Skenes: Settles for quality start Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 12-3 loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The 24-year-old ace tossed 103 pitches (62 strikes) en route to his first quality start since May 12 and his sixth of the season, but Skenes left the mound with the score tied 2-2 before watching the Pirates' bullpen implode in a 10-run seventh inning for the Dodgers. Skenes will take a 2.84 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 89:15 K:BB through 76 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home this weekend against the Marlins.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!