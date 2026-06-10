Pirates' Paul Skenes: Settles for quality start Tuesday

Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 12-3 loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The 24-year-old ace tossed 103 pitches (62 strikes) en route to his first quality start since May 12 and his sixth of the season, but Skenes left the mound with the score tied 2-2 before watching the Pirates' bullpen implode in a 10-run seventh inning for the Dodgers. Skenes will take a 2.84 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 89:15 K:BB through 76 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home this weekend against the Marlins.