Skenes (10-9) earned the win Thursday against the Dodgers, allowing two hits and one walk in six shutout innings. He struck out eight.

Skenes was at his best against a scary Dodgers lineup, tying a season low in hits allowed during his fifth scoreless start since the All-Star break. The All-Star right-hander continues to be one of the top pitchers in baseball, having now conceded two runs or fewer in 24 of his 29 appearances in 2025. Skenes is well on his way to notching his first career National League Cy Young Award, posting a 1.98 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 195:39 K:BB across 173 innings. On tap for Skenes next week is a matchup with the last-place Orioles at Camden Yards.