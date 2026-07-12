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Pirates' Paul Skenes: Strikes out seven in eighth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Skenes (8-8) notched the win Sunday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The Milwaukee bats were sluggish initially, as Skenes rattled off three perfect innings to begin the afternoon, but the Brewers did get to the hurler for a pair of runs in the fourth inning. The All-Star right-hander had delivered a 1.98 ERA and 0.64 WHIP over his first nine starts of 2026 but hasn't been nearly as dominant across his last 11 outings, during which he's posted a 4.94 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. Despite that rough stretch, Skenes still sports a strong 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 130:24 K:BB through 108.1 frames this year.

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