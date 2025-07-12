Skenes (4-8) took the loss Friday against the Twins, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Skenes started fast, retiring the first nine batters he faced, but a single by Byron Buxton and ensuing blast by Trevor Larnach resulted in a pair of runs against the hurler. The last-place Pirates could be starting to manage the All-Star right-hander's workload, as Skenes has failed to reach the 90-pitch threshold in any of his past four starts, which may be something for fantasy managers to monitor post-All-Star break. Through 121 innings for the campaign, he boasts a 2.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 131:30 K:BB.