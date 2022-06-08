Swaggerty went 0-for-3 Tuesday against the Tigers.
Swaggerty was called up to Pittsburgh on Sunday, but he drew the first start of his career in center field while hitting ninth. The Pirates are auditioning several prospects -- particularly in the outfield -- so Swaggerty will likely have to hit to maintain a significant role, though it was a positive that he was in the lineup despite lefty Tarik Skubal taking the mound Tuesday.
