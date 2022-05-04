Swaggerty (concussion) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Swaggerty was diagnosed with a mild concussion following an outfield collision Tuesday, and he'll require time to recover on the IL. He's hit just .194 with a home run, seven RBI, five runs and three stolen bases over his first 17 games in 2022, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.
