Alexy (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win over the Twins on Monday.

Alexy made his first appearance since being called up late last week. He's shifted to a long relief role after being groomed as a starter. The results have been slightly better since the transition -- 4.57 ERA out of the bullpen compared to 6.86 as a starter -- but it's uncertain if the 24-year-old right-hander will remain a reliever.