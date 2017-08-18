Nicholas went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Thursday's 9-8 win over the White Sox.

Nicholas hit a two-run shot in the first inning and forced in what turned out to be the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. The catcher has now homered in each of his past two games played while driving in six runs over that span. Nicholas has already made six starts behind the plate this month and will take an even larger share of the work away from Robinson Chirinos if he continues to produce at the dish.