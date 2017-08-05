Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Doubles in starting role Friday
Nicholas went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.
Nicholas was making just his second start behind the plate since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on July 24. The 29-year-old had initially served as the Rangers' third catcher, but the July 30 trade of Jonathan Lucroy to the Rockies will now lock Nicholas in as the primary backup to Robinson Chirinos. Expect Nicholas to pick up one or two starts per week, unless Chirinos' ongoing offensive struggles eventually prompt manager Jeff Banister to roll with a timeshare at catcher.
