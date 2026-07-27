Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Allows one run in no-decision

DeGrom did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks over five-plus innings against Seattle. He struck out four.

DeGrom fired off five frames of one-run ball before allowing a pair of singles to open the sixth frame, prompting the Rangers to pull him at 90 pitches (66 strikes) in favor of Robby Ahlstrom. Ahlstrom closed the inning with no damage to preserve a 3-1 advantage, though struggles from the relievers after him kept Texas and DeGrom from picking up the win. The 38-year-old hasn't put up the elite numbers he's regularly produced throughout his big-league career, but the two-time Cy Young Award winner has still been plenty serviceable in 2026. DeGrom will take a 7-6 record with a 3.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 132:24 K:BB across 110.1 innings (20 starts) into his next outing, lined up for next weekend on the road in Houston.