DeGrom (11-6) picked up the win Sunday against the Athletics, allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

DeGrom had taken a loss in each of his last four decisions, a five-start stretch in which he posted a 5.00 ERA and a 33:7 K:BB across 27 innings. He got back on track in a major way Sunday, hurling his second scoreless outing in his last 10 starts. On the year, deGrom has a 2.69 ERA and a 161:33 K:BB across 150.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Astros next time out.