DeGrom (8-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Orioles, allowing one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

DeGrom was nearly untouchable Wednesday -- he held the Orioles hitless through seven innings before Colton Cowser led off the eighth with a single. It's the fifth straight quality start for deGrom, who's gone 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA in that span (32 innings). His ERA is down to a sparkling 2.08 on the season with a 0.91 WHIP and 94:20 K:BB across 16 starts (95.1 innings). DeGrom will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled as a home rematch with Baltimore.