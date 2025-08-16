DeGrom came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays, scattering two hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander didn't allow a runner to get past second base in a dominant effort, as he fired 59 of 84 pitches for strikes and left the mound with a 3-0 lead. It was a strong return for form for deGrom, who had been tagged for 13 runs in 17 innings over his prior three outings. He'll take a 2.76 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 148:30 K:BB through 140.1 innings on the season into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Kansas City.