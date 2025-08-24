Manager Bruce Bochy announced Sunday that deGrom (shoulder) will start Monday's game against the Angels, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran right-hander threw a bullpen session Saturday with no issues, clearing the way for him to take the mound after having his previous start skipped as a precautionary measure due to shoulder fatigue. DeGrom's 24 starts and 140 innings this season are already his highest totals since 2019, and he's looked fully like his usual dominant self with a 2.76 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 148:30 K:BB.