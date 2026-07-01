Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Dominant in seventh win

DeGrom (7-5) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings in a 4-2 victory over the Guardians. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The only blemish on deGrom's line came in the first inning, when Kyle Manzardo jumped on a 98.4 mph first-pitch fastball and launched it over the fence in right-center field for a two-run homer. The veteran right-hander took control after that and didn't let another Cleveland runner get into scoring position until the seventh, when Daniel Schneemann singled and stole second before getting stranded. The quality start was deGrom's fourth in his last five trips to the mound, a stretch in which he sports a 3.48 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB over 31 innings. He'll look to stay dialed in for his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Tigers.