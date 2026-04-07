DeGrom didn't factor into the decision after allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out six across five innings Monday against the Mariners. After the game, deGrom noted that he felt tenderness in his knee, and the team elected not to send him back out for the sixth inning as a result, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom mentioned after his appearance that he felt something in his knee before Monday's start, and it didn't work itself out while he was on the bump. The club was pleased with how he looked over five innings of work and didn't want to push him too hard given the fact that his knee wasn't feeling 100 percent. "I feel okay, it's a little tender, but I think we'll be okay," said deGrom, per McFarland. It doesn't appear as though fantasy managers should be overly concerned at this point, though it'll be worth keeping an eye on the right-hander's status leading up to his next start, which tentatively lines up for Sunday against the Dodgers.