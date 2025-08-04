DeGrom (10-4) took the loss Sunday against Seattle, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out five.

DeGrom has now allowed 10 homers across his last six starts, surrendering long balls to Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford on Sunday. The 37-year-old has allowed five runs in back-to-back appearances after yielding more than three runs in just one of his first 21 outings. DeGrom will look to get back on track next time out, though he's tentatively scheduled to face the Phillies.