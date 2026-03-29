DeGrom said Sunday that his stiff neck is feeling "much better," and he remains optimistic that he'll be able to make his first start of the season Tuesday or Wednesday in Baltimore, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom had been scheduled to start Saturday's game in Philadelphia, but he ended up being scratched just hours before the contest after his neck acted up. The veteran righty seems to have responded well to the extra rest, as he noted that he was able to play catch out to 120 feet Sunday after being in too much discomfort to do so a day earlier. The Rangers may want to see deGrom complete a bullpen session Monday before clearing him to make a start in the three-game series with the Orioles.