The Rangers announced that deGrom left Friday's start against the Rangers with forearm tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. He allowed no runs over 3.2 innings with one walk and two strikeouts before leaving.

DeGrom has now left two of his last three starts with injuries, as he dealt with wrist soreness earlier in the campaign. The right-hander assuredly will undergo imaging to check for structural damage, and while he should be considered day-to-day for now, a trip to the injured list cannot be ruled out at this point.