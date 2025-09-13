DeGrom (12-7) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs on four hits over seven innings in an 8-3 victory over the Mets. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The veteran righty didn't display the same kind of dominance he possessed the last time he stepped on the mound at Citi Field at the end of the 2022 season while a member of the Mets -- deGrom managed to generate only five swinging strikes on 88 pitches (59 total strikes) -- but he didn't need to as the Rangers backed his revenge game with six runs in the top of the first inning. DeGrom was still plenty effective, retiring the final 15 batters he faced in his 14th quality start of the year, and he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last six outings, posting a 2.91 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB in 34 innings over that stretch. He lines up to make his next start on the road next week in Houston as Texas tries to stay in the AL wild-card picture.