Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Overcomes early struggles in win

DeGrom (6-4) earned the win against the Padres on Friday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.

DeGrom allowed five runs in the first inning but battled through five more frames as the Rangers erupted for nine runs in the contest. It marked the third time this season the 38-year-old has yielded six earned runs, though he still managed an impressive 17 swinging strikes on 106 pitches. He'll take a 3.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 98:18 K:BB across 82.2 innings into a road matchup against the Marlins next week.