deGrom (10-2) picked up the win over the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine over six innings.

deGrom surrendered a leadoff home run to Lawrence Butler to open the game but otherwise was dominant. His nine strikeouts tied the second-most in a start for deGrom this season and he recorded 28 whiffs, which was tied for the second most whiffs in all of baseball this year. deGrom is now 6-0 since the start of June and has lowered his ERA to a 2.28. He's now up to 118.1 innings pitched which is his most since 2019. deGrom lines up for his next start on the road against the Angels to begin next week.