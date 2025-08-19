GM Chris Young said the Rangers will skip deGrom's scheduled start Wednesday against the Royals due to right shoulder fatigue, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 37-year-old already returned to Texas to be evaluated and was cleared of any structural issues, but the Rangers will still manage his workload with deGrom's 140.1 innings this season being the first time he's cracked 100 frames since 2019. Assuming there's no further issues, the right-hander's next turn through the rotation tentatively lines up for Monday versus the Angels.