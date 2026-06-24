Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Stuck with loss in quality start

DeGrom (6-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six inning as the Rangers fell 4-2 to the Marlins. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander dialed up his seventh quality start of the season on 91 pitches (58 strikes), but deGrom left the mound with his team down 2-1, and Texas wasn't able to draw level. It was his first loss since May 22, and deGrom has been tagged with two runs or fewer in five of six outings since that date, posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB in 35 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Cleveland.