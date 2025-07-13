DeGrom allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Saturday.

DeGrom closed out the first half by logging quality starts in seven of his last eight outings, going 5-0 with 12 runs allowed over 49 innings in that span. He was a bit unfortunate Saturday, serving up solo home runs to Jose Altuve and Yainer Diaz, which makes this deGrom's fourth outing with multiple homers allowed. He's still been otherwise dominant -- and more importantly, healthy -- in 2025, posting a 2.32 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 113:24 K:BB across 112.1 innings over 19 starts. He's already at his heaviest workload since 2019, so it'll be something to keep an eye on with how he holds up after the All-Star break.