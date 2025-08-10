DeGrom (10-5) took the loss against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over 6.2 innings.

DeGrom got through six scoreless innings but couldn't hold on in the seventh. In that frame, he got the first hitter out but then allowed the next three batters to reach base via a single, a walk and a two-run double. The third run against deGrom came after he left the contest. Though the All-Star hurler was ultimately tagged with his third straight defeat, this was at least a strong turnaround after he gave up 10 runs across 10.1 innings over his previous two starts. In addition to finishing with a quality start Saturday, deGrom also racked up an impressive 18 whiffs, so his stuff was mostly working despite the final outcome. He'll try to get back in the win column in what projects to be a road matchup in Toronto his next time out.