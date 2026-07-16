Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Tentatively lined up for Sunday

DeGrom (glute) appears tentatively lined up to start Sunday's game in Atlanta, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom had to be scratched from his final scheduled start of the first half due to a mild left glute strain. He planned to play catch over the All-Star break before likely throwing a bullpen session this weekend. As long as he gets through that mound session without any hiccups, deGrom is likely to take the ball Sunday in the series finale. If deGrom needs a little more time, the Rangers could push him back to start during next week's home series versus the White Sox.