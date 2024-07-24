DeGrom (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to throw another Friday, MLB.com reports.

DeGrom is estimated to have thrown between 40 and 45 pitches with three up-and-downs Tuesday, with manager Bruce Bochy noting that the right-hander's fastball checked in at around 94 or 95 miles per hour. Following Friday's session, deGrom will throw a few live batting practice sessions before likely going out on a rehab assignment.