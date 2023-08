Scherzer (1205) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Scherzer struggled with his command and threw 99 pitches (61 strikes) despite not finishing the fourth inning. He gave up four runs through 20 innings during his first three starts as a Ranger before Sunday's hiccup. On the yea, he's sporting a 3.77 ERA with a 151:39 K:BB through 131.1 frames. Scherzer's next outing is lined up to be in Minnesota.