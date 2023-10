The Rangers removed Scherzer (back) from their World Series roster Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer had his Game 3 cut short after three innings due to back spasms, and he will now be forced to sit out the rest of the World Series. The 39-year-old was in line to start Game 7 if necessary, and it is unclear at the moment who will take his place in the rotation. Brock Burke will join the Rangers' roster in Scherzer's place to provide additional bullpen depth.