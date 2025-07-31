Rangers' Merrill Kelly: Heading to Texas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Rangers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The return for Arizona has not been reported yet, but Kelly will step right into the rotation behind Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.
