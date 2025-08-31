Kelly (11-7) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 6.1 innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Saturday.

This was Kelly's second straight win and fourth straight quality start. It was also the third time in six starts with the Rangers where he didn't walk a batter. He gave up solo home runs to Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker in the third inning, but the Rangers' lead was never under any serious threat. Kelly is now at a 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 149:46 K:BB through 164 innings over 28 starts between Texas and Arizona. He's projected to avoid facing his former team next week and is instead lined up for a home start versus the Astros.