Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Serves as DH

Chirinos (hamstring) started at designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with an RBI in Monday's spring game against the Indians.

This was Chirinos' first Cactus League action after dealing with a sore right hamstring. He is scheduled to make his first start behind the plate Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

