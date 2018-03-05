Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Back in action Monday

Plouffe (intercostal) is batting sixth during Monday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

It appears Plouffe is finally past the left intercostal strain that has kept him on the shelf since Feb. 25. Now that he's healthy, he'll look to earn an Opening Day roster spot with the Rangers as a reserve infielder.

