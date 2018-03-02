Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Could return Friday
Plouffe (left intercostal) is making progress and could play Friday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
Plouffe was signed to a minor league deal after a rough 2017 when he posted a .590 OPS over 100 games with Tampa Bay and Oakland. The 31-year-old infielder has fallen off pretty drastically since he hit 22 home runs and knocked in 86 runs for the Twins in 2015. At best, he hooks on as a reserve infielder with Texas.
More News
-
Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Scratched with intercostal issue•
-
Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Set to attend spring training•
-
Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Signs minor-league deal with Rangers•
-
Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Launches ninth homer in win•
-
Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Batting second Monday•
-
Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...