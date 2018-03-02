Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Could return Friday

Plouffe (left intercostal) is making progress and could play Friday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

Plouffe was signed to a minor league deal after a rough 2017 when he posted a .590 OPS over 100 games with Tampa Bay and Oakland. The 31-year-old infielder has fallen off pretty drastically since he hit 22 home runs and knocked in 86 runs for the Twins in 2015. At best, he hooks on as a reserve infielder with Texas.