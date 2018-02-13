Rangers' Trevor Plouffe: Set to attend spring training

Plouffe will attend the Rangers' spring training as a non-roster invitee.

With Adrian Beltre starting at third base, Plouffe will try to earn a spot on the roster as a reserve. However, if he wants to do so, his offense will have to improve. Plouffe hit .198 with a .590 OPS over 100 games in 2017, his worst marks since reaching the majors in 2010.