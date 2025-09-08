Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that Mahle (shoulder) could return from the 60-day injured list this weekend to make a start against the Mets, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Out since mid-June with a right shoulder strain, Mahle was roughed up in his first rehab outing but was better his last time out, striking out three over 2.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. He is not fully stretched out after throwing just 47 pitches Sunday, but the Rangers may consider using him in tandem with Jacob Latz, who recently moved from the bullpen to the rotation. Mahle managed a 2.34 ERA over 14 starts covering 77 innings before getting hurt, but a pedestrian 56:27 K:BB suggested that he benefited from some batted-ball luck.