Mahle (shoulder) allowed five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one over one-plus innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Mahle reached his pitch count before getting anyone out in the second inning after throwing 36 pitches (23 strikes) in an outing that was planned to go two full innings. He retired the first two batters faced before allowing three consecutive hits and two runs in the first inning. The right-hander came back out for the second inning and gave up a three-run home run. The Rangers had hoped Mahle could rejoin the pitching staff after one rehab outing, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, who noted Mahle's velocity across all pitches was down about one mph for the night compared to his season averages. The team's decision-makers may want to reconsider the pitcher's next step.