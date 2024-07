Mahle (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

This was Mahle's second rehab start. The outing was originally reported to be for Triple-A Round Rock but was moved to Frisco. He threw 32 pitches (23 strikes), up from 19 pitches in Mahle's first rehab start. The right-hander will make a few more starts before returning to the majors.