Mahle (shoulder) will make another rehab start Friday, Abby Jones of DLLS Sports reports.

The Rangers had mulled the possibility of activating Mahle from the 60-day injured list this weekend to make an appearance against the Mets, but they've ultimately decided to give him another rehab outing to continue getting stretched out. Mahle struck out three over 2.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, throwing 47 pitches. He's been out since mid-June with a right shoulder strain.